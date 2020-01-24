2 arrested after guns, drugs found in Decatur Co. traffic stop

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after investigators found guns and drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.

Investigators say Russell Long and Megan Newcomb were arrested after deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Perryville Road and Highway 100 East.

In a news release, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, and deputies found a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The release says deputies also found a .22-caliber rifle, digital scales, brass knuckles and two knives in the vehicle.

Newcomb also had a Hi-Point 9mm pistol in her possession, as well as three different types of pills, according to the release.

At the Decatur County Detention Center, deputies found a bag containing what is believed to be methamphetamine in Newcomb’s possession, the release says.

Long is charged with DUI second offense, prohibited weapons, possession of schedule II drugs, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun while under the influence and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a felony.

Newcomb is charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV drugs, felony possession of schedule II drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.