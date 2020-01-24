Henderson Co. sheriff discusses failed jail inspection

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Jail was inspected last week by the Tennessee Corrections Institute, but did not pass the inspection.

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke sat down Friday with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Clint Eiland and answered questions about the report.

“They found six deficiencies when they inspected. As a result of that, we have to be reinspected in 60 days,” Sheriff Duke said.

Two of the six violations were related to missing documents with security and medical records.

He says the jail recently changed the systems they use for keeping track of medical records and surveillance. He believes those issues have now been resolved.

The other four violations were due to overcrowding in the jail, something Sheriff Duke said was made worse by understaffing.

“The county commission agreed to allow us to raise the start out pay. Within about two to three weeks of that taking place, the shortage was taken care of,” Sheriff Duke said.

Duke claims the jail has reduced their overcrowding issue. They averaged around 250 inmates last year, but now they’re down to 226.

The maximum capacity of the jail is 216 inmates.

“We have sent out roughly 60 inmates to other county jails and the Department of Correction,” he said.

Recently, Sheriff Duke pushed the county commission for more funding to expand the jail to the tune of about $4 million.

He defended that request, saying the inspection failure was mostly due to overcrowding.

“Because of this issue, we’re not able to meet the minimum standards unless drastic action is taken,” Sheriff Duke said.

Their next inspection is scheduled for March 16. Sheriff Duke says he believes they will pass.

If the jail does not pass their March inspection, they could lose their TCI certification.