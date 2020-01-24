Jackson-Madison County Schools host open houses for high schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System will be holding open houses during the week of January 28 through January 30 for high schools in the district.

The open house dates and times are:

Tuesday, January 28

Liberty Technology Magnet High School, 3470 Ridgecrest Road o 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 29

Jackson Central-Merry Early College High, 215 Allen Avenue

Madison Academic High School, 179 Allen Avenue o 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 30

North Side High School, 3066 North Highland Avenue o 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

South Side High School, 84 Harts Bridge Road o 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Rising ninth graders and families who want to apply to any of these schools through open enrollment are encouraged to attend the open houses to ask questions and meet faculty members.