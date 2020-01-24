Local school board members recognized during School Board Appreciation Week event

ATWOOD, Tenn.– School board members in one county gathered for School Board Appreciation Week.

West Carroll School Board members and their families attended a dinner Friday night.

Students made the board members coloring sheets and wrote letters. Board members were also recognized at the boys and girls basketball games.

“Ya know, it feels good for the people to tell us how they appreciate us and what we do. Cause, we do have a hard job. We make a lot of hard decisions that affect teachers, and affect the children, and people of the community. So it’s great to know we are appreciated,” said West Carroll School Board Chairman William Robinson.

This was a first time dinner event.