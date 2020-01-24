Man allegedly kills roommate because “the demons told him to”

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man accused of stabbing his roommate at a home in Silerton is in custody.

Matthew Lang, 25, is charged with first-degree murder after deputies responded to the Mayfield Lane home around 11 a.m. January 20 after a report of a stabbing.

In an incident report, deputies say Lang told Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen that “no one is alive,” when asked if anyone else was in the home.

The report says deputies searched the home and found 63-year-old Michael Vales inside a bedroom.

The report says Lang was taken to Bolivar General Hospital by ambulance.

As Lang was being put into the ambulance, the report says he made the statement that “he killed him because the demons told him to do so.”

Lang remains in custody at the Hardeman County jail.