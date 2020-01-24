Mugshots : Madison County : 01/23/20 – 01/24/20 January 24, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/19Christopher Carter Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Alex Graham Possession of legend drug without prescription Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Anthony Floyd Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Brannita Harden Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Brittany Cook Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Brittany Curry Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Charles Carroll Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Chelcee Fullington Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Deadrick Collier Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Deeuntaye Jackson Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Johnathan Fuller Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Kelsie Scott Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Lauren Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Lawrence Birks Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Marquis McKinney Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Quantail Jackson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Rodreckious Woodruff Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Stephen Griffin DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Steven Williams Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/23/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/24/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest