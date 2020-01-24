National School Choice Week kicks off Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — National School Choice Week starts January 26, offering families around the country a chance to learn and celebrate all their education options.

It is a time when schools, organizations and individuals join forces to make information available to families.

In Tennessee there are a variety of educational options including traditional public schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools and homeschooling.

“Home schoolers actually can spend more time socializing than some kids who are in a structured school setting, being with family, because parents are able to instill their values more consistently with their kids, and they get to know their kids on deeper level because they spend so much time with them,” said Bryanna Ruesche, communications manager at Homelife Academy.

Students with special needs may be eligible for a publicly funded individualized account.

Students in Jackson can choose between Jackson-Madison County schools, magnet high schools, private schools, home schooling and online academies.

The spotlight will be on all of these options.

More than 1,300 events, activities and celebrations across Tennessee will be hosted by schools, families and other groups. These include school fairs, open houses, parent information sessions, pep rallies and panel discussions.

Jackson-Madison County schools as well as Augustine school, Trinity Christian Academy and University School of Jackson will host their open houses starting on Sunday and will go through January 30.

If you would like to learn more information about national school choice week, visit the “Seen on 7” section of the website.