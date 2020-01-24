Organizers prepare for Guns N’ Hoses

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans will celebrate first responders with an event this weekend.

“We wanted an adult, fun day, something to do in January, and raise money for our first responders,” Thomas Media event coordinator Christina Collins said.

If you love beer, chili, live music, and supporting those who keep us safe, you’re in for an exciting time.

Collins, along with several others, are setting up for the third annual Guns N’ Hoses at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

“We’re going to have a lot of tasting booths. We have home breweries coming in, a corn hole tournament, a chili cook off, live bands all day, a bull, and some food. It’s just a really good time,” Collins said. “We have a silent auction, I think 30-something items on there. There’s a ton of stuff to choose from. We’ll have door prizes all day, and we have big prize packs for our winners.”

Collins says that some of the proceeds go back to local first responders.

“We make a donation to the fire and police department in Jackson after the event is over,” Collins said.

All first responders get in free with their ID.

“We usually have quite a few that come out, it’s nice for them to get out and enjoy themselves too,” Collins said.

Hundreds of people are expected out at the Fairgrounds for the event Saturday.

Doors open at 1 p.m. for the chili cook off.

You can buy tickets online here for $12, or at the door for $15.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and an after party will be hosted at The Tap.

For more information on the event, click here.