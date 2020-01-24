Second suspect arrested in Back Yard BBQ shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a second person was arrested in a shooting Saturday at a west Jackson restaurant.

Police say LeMarc Mills, 22, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and vandalism over $10,000.

Earlier this week, police charged Stephun Bush with attempted first-degree murder.

Court documents say the shooting happened in the parking lot of Back Yard Bar-Be-Cue on Old Hickory Boulevard on January 18.

The investigation remains ongoing.