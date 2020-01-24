Stihl pressure washer recall

Stihl is recalling these pressure washers.

The pressure washer nozzle can reportedly disconnect from the spray wand when under pressure, posing a hazard.

The company has received seven reports of the nozzle detaching during use.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have one, contact the company to receive a free replacement spray wand.

To contact Stihl, call toll-free at 844-978-1291 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.stihlusa.com and click on “Information” and then “Product Recalls” and then “RE-90-wand-service-action” for more information.