THP: 20 kilos of suspected meth recovered in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed investigators recovered 20 kilograms of a drug suspected to be methamphetamine on Thursday.

THP confirmed the find Friday in a news release. The release says troopers and agents with the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop involving a commercial vehicle Thursday in Madison County, when they discovered the suspected meth.

The substance is believed to have been bound for rural West Tennessee, according to the release.

No arrests have been made, according to the THP.

The investigation remains ongoing.