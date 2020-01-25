Community supports first responders at Guns N’ Hoses fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn.–West Tennesseeans are giving back to first responders at a special event.

Hundreds enjoyed beer and chili at the 3rd annual Guns N’ Hoses, all while giving back to local first responders.

“These events and the people who will come out and support us means a lot to us. It helps us get up in the morning, put our uniform on, and go out and do the job we’re supposed to do,” Lieutenant Chris Long said.

The community came together to celebrate first responders at the Jackson Fairgrounds, and Long and Deputy David Dean are thankful for that support.

“It makes you feel good that they’re here to support you. All first responders need to know that someone’s on their side,” Dean said.

The event featured beer tasting, a cornhole tournament, live music, vendors, and a chili cook off, which Long and Dean won for their mouthwatering chili for the second year in a row.

“It’s natural, we usually win when we compete,” Long said.

The fundraising event was hosted by Thomas Media, and organizers say they donated one thousand dollars each year of the event so far.

“We are hoping to also write another check for $1,000 to the Jackson Police Department and Fire Department,” event coordinator with Thomas Media Katie Doherty said.

Organizers look forward to supporting first responders at next year’s Guns N’ Hoses, and of course, the award winning chili connoisseurs plan to compete again.

When asked about their recipe, “can’t tell you that!” Long said.

It’s one we’ll never know.

The team is also proud of competing against their wives in the cook off.

“We get a lot of support from our wives, who also competed this year. Unfortunately, their chili wasn’t as good as ours,” Long joked, “but we get a lot of support from them and help, and we’d like to thank them.”

Organizers say that the funds will go directly to the departments for them to use for whatever they need.