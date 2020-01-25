Congregation fights hate through education

JACKSON, Tenn.–One congregation educated the public on anti-Semitism.

Congregation members of B’Nai Israel hosted ‘An Evening to Fight Hate.’

The night first started with a the traditional Havdalah ceremony, which wraps up the Sabbath.

Then, the guest speaker, Rabbi Andy Bachmann, spoke about prejudice towards those of the Jewish faith, and recent attacks on the Jewish community, such as the stabbing at a Hannuakh celebration in New York, along with other recent attacks.

Rabbi Bachmann says he hopes for people to not only learn critical thinking from the presentation, but another reminder.

“There’s always more that unites us than divides us. It’s a simple statement, but it’s one of the most important values we can hold on to,” Rabbi Bachmann said.

According to a recent audit by the Anti Defamation League, there were 1,879 recorded anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S, with a dramatic increase in physical assaults.