JACKSON, Tenn.–Classical music enthusiasts supported a night for the arts.

Hundreds of community members dressed their best for a glamorous night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Attendees enjoyed champagne, dinner, live music, an auction, and dancing.

The night of rhinestones and tuxes was more than just for fun, it was all in support of the Jackson Symphony.

All proceeds from the event benefit the symphony.