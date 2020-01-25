Local heritage center celebrates blues legend Sleepy John Estes

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. – Tennesseans traveled to the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville to celebrate the birthday of legendary blues singer Sleepy John Estes.

“We are celebrating the 121st birthday of blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes,” said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, executive director. “He was one of our three Brownsville blues man and today would’ve been his birthday if he were still alive.”

As part of the celebration, those in attendance got to learn how to write blues songs and it’s all with a free writing workshop.

“I am going to be doing a song writing clinic on blues song structure,” said Elam McKnight, who is teaching the class. “Guitar playing and country blues song writing because I am the president of the society. We do a lot of activities and its always good to honor Sleepy John because he is the blues legend from this area.”

“Helping people get ideas about how to write songs, working on the techniques that song writers use,” said Outlaw-Clark.

Estes was born January 25, 1899 near Ripley, Tennessee growing up in northeast Haywood county near Nutbush. His music focused on friends, acquaintances and events. Each song painted a picture of life in a small southern town. His recordings are prized by collectors as examples of authentic country blues.

“The style that he did was the country blues and we kind of look at that,” said Outlaw-Clark. “Our songwriters workshop is going to kind of focus on the country blues and then of course we will be singing sleepy john songs throughout the jam.”

The event was then followed by an open acoustic jam session.