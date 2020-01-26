Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash

BREAKING: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is dead at age 41.

Multiple media outlets, including LA Times report he died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

At least nine people were killed in the crash in southern California, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter.

Authorities say it happened in Calabasas, about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

Witnesses reported foggy weather and seeing the plane going down quickly and then slamming into a hillside.

The Los Angeles county sheriff’s department says there are no survivors.