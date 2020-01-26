Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash
BREAKING: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is dead at age 41.
Multiple media outlets, including LA Times report he died in a helicopter crash Sunday.
At least nine people were killed in the crash in southern California, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter.
Authorities say it happened in Calabasas, about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.
Witnesses reported foggy weather and seeing the plane going down quickly and then slamming into a hillside.
The Los Angeles county sheriff’s department says there are no survivors.
Investigators from the national transportation safety board are responding to the scene.
Bryant played 20 season in the NBA, all with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a 5 time NBA champion.