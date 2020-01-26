Sand Ridge Baptist Church celebrates new building

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–One congregation is celebrating new beginnings at their church.

Sand Ridge Baptist Church in Henderson County held their first services in a new building.

Congregation members enjoyed a new sanctuary, baptistery, common area, childrens’ area, classrooms, and a music suite.

Church members had to set up more chairs in the auditorium for Sunday morning worship.

It even expanded out into the lobby because the new auditorium filled up quickly.

Pastor Dr. Marty Comer says they needed a new building because their congregation outgrew the current one.

“It will hold our church family in one service, as opposed to the two services we were in. This is an exciting thing for us,” Dr. Comer said.

The church also held an open house Saturday as part of their grand opening celebration.