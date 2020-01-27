2 arrested in separate Sunday shots fired incidents

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to court documents, Jackson police responded to the Waffle House on Casey Jones Lane around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a shots fired call.

William Wesley, a Maxxguard security guard, identified Aleriq Smith as a suspect.

“He witnesses Smith shoot several rounds in the air in the parking lot of Waffle House with a handgun,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson said.

Smith was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Jackson police responded to another shots fired call later in the day, this time on Whitehall Street

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of four shots fired just after 10:20 p.m. on Whitehall Street on Sunday.

Officers saw a black Chevrolet leaving the Whitehall Motel and pulled them over on Lane Avenue.

Court documents say officers saw Johnathon Douglas in the back seat of the car with blood on his pants and arm.

“Douglas advised he was hit with a car at 849 Whitehall by an unknown vehicle,” Judge Anderson said.

Officers searched Douglas and found a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson magazine with 14 live rounds in his jacket pocket.

They also found another handgun inside the pocket on the back of the seat Douglas was sitting behind. This gun had blood on it

“Shell casings from the scene matched the shell casings located in the chamber of the handgun and magazines collected,” Judge Anderson said.

Douglas was taken to the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex and charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Both men have a $40,000 bond.