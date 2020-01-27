A local college honors NBA great Kobe Bryant

JACKSON, Tenn.–“A lot of these kids grew up watching Kobe Bryant,” said Caesar Quispe, Lane College’s Sports Marketing Consultant.

Many point to Kobe Bryant in the midst of a conversation about basketball.

So Monday night, the Dragons at Lane College paid tribute to the NBA legend at their women’s and men’s basketball game.

“We’re playing a conference game here in Jackson, and were going to have a moment of silence at the start of the women’s basketball game,” said Quispe.

“In honor of Kobe Bryant we ask that you join us in a 15 second moment of silence,” said the sports announcer.

“We’re all really hurt by the situation that happened (Sunday) in California with Kobe Bryant,” said Quispe.

Some Dragons honored Bryant wearing his jersey.

“And then we will have a full black out at the beginning of the men’s basketball game, where everyone will turn on their cell phones, to be able to honor the legacy of Kobe Bryant,” said Quispe.

Students and staff held up their phones for 24 seconds.. commemorating Bryant’s Lakers Jersey, number 24.

Bryant is survived by his wife and 3 children.