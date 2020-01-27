Lay’s hosts “Smile with Lay’s” campaign

If you want the whole world to see you smile, here is your chance.

Lay’s is looking for local people to star on millions of its bags.

Last year, Lay’s custom-designed 65 potato chip bags to feature the smiles of ordinary people who took on extraordinary acts. Those acts ranged ranging from throwing birthday parties for children in need to providing jobs to women transitioning out of homelessness.

This year you can nominate someone who goes to great lengths to inspire joy through the Lay’s Smiles campaign.

The bags are expected to hit shelves this fall.

To find out how you can nominate someone, click here.