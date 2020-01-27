Mugshots : Madison County : 01/24/20 – 01/27/20 January 27, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/52ADRIAN WIGGINS Schedule VI drug violations, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/52ALANTAE J. PETERSON Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/52ALERIQ SMITH Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 4/52ANTHONY MILLER Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/52BEVERLY THOMAS Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/52BRANDY GRIFFIN DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 7/52CHARLES MORRIS Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/52CHRISTINA KOELSCH Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/52CORDERRIA GRIFFIN Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/52DALLAS BROGDON Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/52DAMEN EARL LEE Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/52DAVID CASTANO Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/52DAVID WILCOX Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/52DEJANAE SPEARMAN Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 15/52DILLON SMITH Criminal impersonation, leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 16/52DREADICK PACK Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/52ELBONY JONES Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/52EVE A GRIFFIN Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 19/52GREGORY PRICE Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 20/52HOUSTON WINFIELD Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 21/52JACOB HOLLEY Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 22/52JARRIAN DRAKE Violation of probation, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/52JEFFREY GREER Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 24/52JEREMIAH GRAY Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 25/52JERMAINE BROWN Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/52JERMAINE YOUNG Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/52JOHN THOMAS BLACK Simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 28/52JONATHON DOUGLAS Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 29/52JUSTIN CARNIE Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 30/52KENNEDY HAYMON Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 31/52LAUREN SAINTCLAIR DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 32/52MARCUS BRYANT DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 33/52MARCUS D WADE Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/52MARCUS WILHIDE Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/52MARIE CURRY-SAILS Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 36/52MARIO JARRETT Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 37/52MARK ALEN LEMON Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/52MICHAEL STRADER Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 39/52MILLICENT DICKERSON Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 40/52ORLANDO WHISNANT Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 41/52PAUL LANIER CADDIN Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 42/52RICO WILLIAMS Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 43/52SAMUEL R. FORRESTER Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 44/52SHAUN LEE JOHNSON Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 45/52SHERRIE GRAY Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 46/52THOMAS LEE LOVE Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 47/52TORIAN GARNER Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 48/52TRACIE NEYLON Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 49/52TRANSZAN JONES Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 50/52TYLER WILDERMUTH Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 51/52WANDA HARTSHAW Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 52/52WILLIAM C SCOTT Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/27/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest