Mugshots : Madison County : 01/24/20 – 01/27/20

1/52 ADRIAN WIGGINS Schedule VI drug violations, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/52 ALANTAE J. PETERSON Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/52 ALERIQ SMITH Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment

4/52 ANTHONY MILLER Simple domestic assault



5/52 BEVERLY THOMAS Simple domestic assault

6/52 BRANDY GRIFFIN DUI

7/52 CHARLES MORRIS Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/52 CHRISTINA KOELSCH Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/52 CORDERRIA GRIFFIN Violation of probation

10/52 DALLAS BROGDON Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/52 DAMEN EARL LEE Violation of probation

12/52 DAVID CASTANO Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/52 DAVID WILCOX Aggravated assault

14/52 DEJANAE SPEARMAN Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations

15/52 DILLON SMITH Criminal impersonation, leaving the scene of accident

16/52 DREADICK PACK Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/52 ELBONY JONES Violation of probation

18/52 EVE A GRIFFIN Theft over $1,000

19/52 GREGORY PRICE Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

20/52 HOUSTON WINFIELD Criminal trespass



21/52 JACOB HOLLEY Violation of community corrections

22/52 JARRIAN DRAKE Violation of probation, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/52 JEFFREY GREER Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

24/52 JEREMIAH GRAY Theft under $1,000



25/52 JERMAINE BROWN Driving on revoked/suspended license

26/52 JERMAINE YOUNG Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

27/52 JOHN THOMAS BLACK Simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary

28/52 JONATHON DOUGLAS Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment



29/52 JUSTIN CARNIE Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

30/52 KENNEDY HAYMON Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

31/52 LAUREN SAINTCLAIR DUI

32/52 MARCUS BRYANT DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license



33/52 MARCUS D WADE Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

34/52 MARCUS WILHIDE Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

35/52 MARIE CURRY-SAILS Failure to appear

36/52 MARIO JARRETT Failure to appear



37/52 MARK ALEN LEMON Driving on revoked/suspended license

38/52 MICHAEL STRADER Violation of probation

39/52 MILLICENT DICKERSON Criminal trespass

40/52 ORLANDO WHISNANT Failure to appear



41/52 PAUL LANIER CADDIN Violation of community corrections

42/52 RICO WILLIAMS Failure to appear

43/52 SAMUEL R. FORRESTER Violation of probation

44/52 SHAUN LEE JOHNSON Vandalism



45/52 SHERRIE GRAY Driving on revoked/suspended license

46/52 THOMAS LEE LOVE Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

47/52 TORIAN GARNER Criminal simulation

48/52 TRACIE NEYLON Violation of probation, failure to appear



49/52 TRANSZAN JONES Driving on revoked/suspended license

50/52 TYLER WILDERMUTH Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000

51/52 WANDA HARTSHAW Failure to appear

52/52 WILLIAM C SCOTT Driving on revoked/suspended license









































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/27/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.