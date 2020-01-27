Passengers killed in plane crash with Kobe Bryant, daughter identified

CALABASAS, Calif. – John Altobelli, the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California, was killed along with his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash Sunday that also took the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

According to the Associated Press, Altobelli’s daughter Alyssa played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter.

Altobelli spent 27 seasons as coach at the community college and he was named a national coach of the year by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

He led the team to more than 700 victories and four state titles.

Altobelli’s wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa were also killed in the crash, according to CNN.

Media outlets report Christina Mauser, a basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, was also killed.

Mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester were killed in the crash as well, according to media outlets.

The pilot of the helicopter has been identified as Ara Zobayan, media outlets report.