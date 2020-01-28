Mugshots : Madison County : 01/27/20 – 01/28/20 January 28, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Anaka Kirk Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Carolyn Roberson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Cynthia March Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Elma Montgomery Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11John Clarke Financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, fraudulent use of a credit/atm card Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Kimberly Simpson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Lacurria Utley Driving on revoked/suspend license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Landon Brooks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Maxine Douglas Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Nicholas Fuller Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Willie Ellison Aggravated assault, sex offender registry violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/27/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/28/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest