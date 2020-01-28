Mugshots : Madison County : 01/27/20 – 01/28/20

1/11 Anaka Kirk Driving while unlicensed

2/11 Carolyn Roberson Violation of probation

3/11 Cynthia March Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/11 Elma Montgomery Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/11 John Clarke Financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, fraudulent use of a credit/atm card

6/11 Kimberly Simpson Failure to comply

7/11 Lacurria Utley Driving on revoked/suspend license

8/11 Landon Brooks Failure to appear



9/11 Maxine Douglas Failure to appear

10/11 Nicholas Fuller Schedule VI drug violations

11/11 Willie Ellison Aggravated assault, sex offender registry violations, failure to appear























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/27/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/28/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.