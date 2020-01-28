New security added at Henderson park

HENDERSON, Tenn. — See that blue light?

It’s part of the new security system at Gene Record Park in Henderson.

“I want everyone to feel safe at our park. We have so many good amenities, and it brings people together,” Henderson Parks director Dena Azevedo said.

Last year, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News told you about vandalism at the park, where limbs on newly planted trees were broken.

Azevedo says thanks in part to our story, it got people’s attention, so the city of Henderson and the police department teamed up to keep the park fun and safe.

“These cameras will be functioning 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They’ll actually be recording, so if something goes on and we need to go back and research it, we can go back and pull it up,” Henderson Police Department Assistant Chief Tim Crowe said.

That’s not the only new thing at Gene Record Park.

A splash pad is coming this spring, and flags are marking its tentative location.

“When private, public and nonprofits work together and are willing to invest in their community. We had a donor come in and the donor is going to build the splash pad,” Henderson Mayor Bobby King said.

Mayor King says the city will then pay for other amenities around the splash pad, like fencing and benches. One of the new cameras is right next to the splash pad.

Crowe says they are able to see the feeds from these cameras at the police station and the 911 station, but soon all of the officers will be able to pull it up on their phones as well.

“So if they’re sitting there watching and they see someone in here after hours or they see something, we’re getting the real time data right then,” Crowe said.

Crowe says the cameras are already up and running, and you’ll see the signs up around the park in the next couple of weeks.