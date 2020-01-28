Police seek ID in Carl Perkins Civic Center break-in

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary and vandalism at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Monday.

In a news release, Jackson police say a man was shown on surveillance video, using a pry bar to allegedly break into the lower part of the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Police say the man is accused of breaking into vending machines and taking money from inside.

Police say in the video, the man was wearing a dark color work coat, blue jeans, black boots and a black toboggan. Investigators say he is believed to be between 40 and 50-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.