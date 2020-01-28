Tennessee Tree Day information announced

Tennesseans can celebrate Tennessee Tree Day in March by reserving a tree to plant in their community.

Residents are invited to beautify their properties and communities on March 21 by reserving a tree with a $2.49 donation or $4.99 per tree, according to a news release.

Trees can be reserved or purchased through May 1, while supplies last, the release says.

The event is organized by the Tennessee Environmental Council.

The program started in 2007, with the goal to plant a million trees across the state, according to the release.

To learn more or find a pick-up location in your area, go to the Tennessee Tree Day website.