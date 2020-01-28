West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation presents check from Charity Gala

JACKSON, Tenn.– The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation presented proceeds from its 30th annual Charity Gala Tuesday night at the West Tennessee Healthcare Board of Trustees meeting.

Ayers Children’s Medical Center and the Kirkland Cancer Center were each given $62,500 from the signature event held in November.

Jim Norton has been the chair of the largest fundraiser six times, including the Patron’s Party the night prior.

“It’s important because it gets our community involved. I think, you know, people look forward to the event. It gives people the opportunity to support the different organizations,” Norton said.

The Foundation is a public nonprofit serving West Tennessee.