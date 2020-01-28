West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation presents proceeds

JACKSON, Tenn.– The West Tennessee Healthcare F oundation presented proceeds from its 30th annual Charity Gala to the West Tennessee Healthcare Board of Trustees.

Ayers Children’s Medical Center and Kirkland Cancer Center were each given $62,500 from the signature event held in November.

Jim Norton has been the chair of the largest fundraiser six times including the Patron’s Party the night prior.

“It’s important because it gets our community involved, I think, you know, people look forward to the event. It gives people the opportunity to support the different organizations,” said Norton.

The foundation is a public non-profit serving West Tennessee.