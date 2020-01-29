Friendly competition between Carroll Academy and TCA

JACKSON, Tenn. — For the last 13 years, Carroll Academy has traveled to Trinity Christian Academy for a basketball game. Unlike most road games for the Lady Jaguars, they were the center of attention.

The TCA students and teachers all took time out of their school day to show support for Carroll Academy, sporting the Lady Jaguars green and black colors.

Following the game, both teams shared a meal and a time of devotion with each other, demonstrating that this event goes far beyond just a simple basketball game.