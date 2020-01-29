Lawmakers torn on proposal to remove Forrest bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee lawmakers remain torn on whether to support a proposal the removal of a contentious bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

The proposed measure encourages the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the Tennessee Capitol and instead be replaced with an “appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.”

The resolution is non-binding and would not result in an immediate removal of the bust.

However, Democrats hopes its passage would signal that the Legislature no longer approves its prominent location between Tennessee’s House and Senate chambers.