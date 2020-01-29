Madison Co. Financial Management Committee discusses future of Pope Elementary project

JACKSON, Tenn.–During Wednesday’s Madison County Financial Management Committee meeting where talk surrounded the construction of two new schools, the future building project of another school came up for discussion.

Committee members said the new Pope Elementary project is not happening in the foreseeable future.

The school system has already bought the property, but during the meeting, it was discussed that for several reasons, they just can’t afford it right now.

“I’m not sure we can do Pope as soon as we wanted to, because of the lawsuits. There’s some unknowns we didn’t have a year ago. Now we have them,” said Gary Deaton, chairman of the Madison County Commission.

The lawsuit Deaton is referring to is the one the sheriff has filed against the county.