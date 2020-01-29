Madison, JCM Early College H.S. holds Open House events as part of open enrollment

JACKSON, Tenn.–Parents and students came together for several open houses in the Jackson-Madison County School District, Wednesday night. One of them was held at Madison Academic High School.

With open enrollment now underway for the next school year, rising 9th graders and their families were encouraged to attend

informational meetings at the school.

Another open house was held at Jackson Central-Merry Early College High.

As was the case at Madison, students interested in enrolling at the school through open enrollment and their parents met with school staff to ask questions they might have.

The district’s other high schools also held Open House events as part of open enrollment.