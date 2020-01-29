McKenzie police seek public’s help in dump truck theft

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — McKenzie police are telling resident to keep an eye out for a stolen dump truck.

The truck was stolen from the Mulberry Park area sometime last weekend.

Employees parked it there on Friday and by the time they returned on Monday morning, it was gone.

It belongs to a private company called Enscor, who is doing contract work with the city.

According to a post by the McKenzie Police Department, there is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the location of the truck.

The truck has Unit 21 on the front and a tags reading F28-2HV, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McKenzie Police Department at (731) 352-2265.