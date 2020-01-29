McKenzie police urge resident to be alert after attempted dognapping

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The McKenzie Police Department is telling residents to be on the lookout after a resident saw an attempted dognapping.

“There was a car, black in color, faded paint, black or white male in the vehicle, had apparently stopped where this dog was at, and was trying to coax this dog into the vehicle,” said McKenzie Police Department Chief Craig Moates.

Moates says they did some digging and found out that there’s a string of missing pets, which may be linked together.

“We’ve had some other reports of dogs that somebody had turned out to exercise or whatever, and the dog never came back,” Moates said.

Investigators say they don’t have a clear motive yet. The dogs are not all the same breed, but Moates said there is a possible explanation.

“Historically, people will use it and posted that they found a dog and they want a reward,” he said.

Moates reminds residents that there are leash laws which can ensure the safety of your pet, and others. If you are found violating those leash laws, you can get fined by the city.

“It’s enough of a concern that if people see it, an animal, or someone running around looking for animals, somebody call us and let us know so we can check into it,” Moates said.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are urged to call the McKenzie Police Department at (731) 352-2265.