Mugshots : Madison County : 01/28/20 – 01/29/20 January 29, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/25Ashley Burgess Aggravated burglary 2/25Alfred Brown Violation of probation 3/25Betty Jo Rowland Aggravated burglary 4/25Charles Dawson Forgery 5/25Charles Greer Criminal simulation 6/25Elijah David Sellers Shoplifting 7/25Elizabeth Johnson Failure to appear 8/25Epiphany Taylor Criminal trespass 9/25Floyd Brooks Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon 10/25James Crawford Simple domestic assault 11/25Jason Stanfill Aggravated burglary 12/25Jessie York Driving on revoked/suspended license 13/25Jonathan Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license 14/25Jose Dejesus Acosta Theft over $1,000 15/25Kiara Jajuan Beard Failure to appear 16/25Kimberly Scott Theft under $1,000 17/25Kristy Wingham Theft under $1,000 18/25Marlon Robertson Aggravated burglary 19/25Mathew Phinnessee Violation of order of protection 20/25Michael Bane Aggravated assault 21/25Rhiannon Beasley Unlawful drug paraphernalia 22/25Samuel Dacus Failure to appear 23/25Sheron Falls Driving on revoked/suspended license 24/25Tiffanie Bumpas Violation of probation 25/25Tina Ann Overman Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/28/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/29/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots