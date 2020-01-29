Mugshots : Madison County : 01/28/20 – 01/29/20

1/25 Ashley Burgess Aggravated burglary

2/25 Alfred Brown Violation of probation

3/25 Betty Jo Rowland Aggravated burglary

4/25 Charles Dawson Forgery



5/25 Charles Greer Criminal simulation

6/25 Elijah David Sellers Shoplifting

7/25 Elizabeth Johnson Failure to appear

8/25 Epiphany Taylor Criminal trespass



9/25 Floyd Brooks Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/25 James Crawford Simple domestic assault

11/25 Jason Stanfill Aggravated burglary

12/25 Jessie York Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/25 Jonathan Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/25 Jose Dejesus Acosta Theft over $1,000

15/25 Kiara Jajuan Beard Failure to appear

16/25 Kimberly Scott Theft under $1,000



17/25 Kristy Wingham Theft under $1,000

18/25 Marlon Robertson Aggravated burglary

19/25 Mathew Phinnessee Violation of order of protection

20/25 Michael Bane Aggravated assault



21/25 Rhiannon Beasley Unlawful drug paraphernalia

22/25 Samuel Dacus Failure to appear

23/25 Sheron Falls Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/25 Tiffanie Bumpas Violation of probation



25/25 Tina Ann Overman Failure to appear



















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/28/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/29/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.