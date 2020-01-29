Petition to make Kobe Bryant NBA logo

A petition to make Kobe Bryant’s image the official logo of the NBA has garnered nearly 3 million signatures.

The change.org petition to honor Bryant requests signatures to quote “Immortalize him forever as the new NBA logo.”

Bryant joined the NBA when he was just 17-years-old, and retired in 2016 after a career that spanned two decades.

The current tri-color logo is the silhouette of L.A. Lakers legend Jerry West, who was actually the general manager when Bryant joined the team after the 1996 NBA draft.

To sign the petition, click here.