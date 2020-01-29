Police seek ID of vehicle, man in vehicle theft

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle and a man believed to be involved in a theft on January 20.

Savannah police posted these surveillance images on their Facebook page on Wednesday. Police say the images show a man who investigators believe may be involved in the theft of another vehicle on Lacefield Drive.

Police say the stolen vehicle was recovered on January 22.

Anyone with information on the man or vehicle shown in the photos is asked to call the Savannah Police Department at (731) 925-3200 or to contact them directly through their Facebook page.