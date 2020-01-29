South Gibson thriving off late game victories

MEDINA, Tenn. — After losing several seniors from last year’s team, the South Gibson boys basketball team has still proven to be a tough opponent in the West Tennessee area. The Hornets are 16-5 on the season and 5-0 in District 13 AA.

It’s been a unique journey to this point, as the Hornets have won several games this season late in the 4th quarter or overtime. Through those victories in the final seconds, South Gibson has grown as a team, hoping those kind of games will help provide experience later in the postseason.

The Hornets will wrap up the week of play at home on Friday night against district rival, Milan.