Suspect charged in December fatal shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have charged a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in her east Jackson home in December.

Aleriq Smith is charged with felony murder in the death of Charlene Allbright.

Jackson police initially responded to a report of shots fired at 218 Lenoir Avenue in east Jackson around 4:15 a.m. on December 17.

Police say officers found Charlene Allbright dead inside the home, and damage to the front window of the home.

Court documents say investigators believe the suspected shooter stood on the porch and fired into the window.

The shooting on Lenior Avenue was reported about 30 minutes after a home on Foxlea Cove was damaged in a shooting, according to court documents.

Court documents say Dione Walker lives in the home on Foxlea Cove, and his mother, Charlene, lived in the home on Lenoir Avenue.

On December 20, Jackson police confirmed Walker was wanted in connection with a shooting just before midnight on Walnut Street. Shartavis Rollins, 26, was killed in that shooting.

Surveillance video shows a white Buick leaving the scene of the shooting on Foxlea Cove, and cameras in the area of Lenoir Avenue show the same vehicle turning onto and leaving the area two minutes later, according to court documents.

Court documents say a phone number associated with Smith was identified from a cell tower nearby at the time of the shooting.

Court documents say Smith told investigators that he was responsible for the shootings.

He is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.