Waffle House hosting Valentine’s Day dinner

Some Waffle House restaurants will offer a special Valentine’s Day meal for you.

Six Waffle House restaurants will be taking part in this year’s special dinner service, offering a dinning experience unique to the restaurants.

This is the 12th year in a row the company will celebrate the traditional day.

You must make reservations for the Valentine’s Day meal.

To find a list of participating restaurants and to reserve your spot, visit the Waffle House website.