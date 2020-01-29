What’s New Wednesday: Sweetly Ever After
Glenda Baker really lives up to her name.
“I made cakes when I was in high school,” said Baker.
She and Donald Baker created Sweetly Ever After, a Henderson cupcakery filled with sweets.
“Sweetly Ever After has been my dream since I was a kid,” said Baker.
Ever since she was a little girl, she’s decorated cakes and cupcakes with her mother in the kitchen. Baker also offers chocolate covered strawberries, brownies, specialty cakes, sandwiches and soups. It’s a sweet place to celebrate a birthday.
“You should try Sweetly Ever After for the atmosphere, for the people and personal service,” said a loyal customer.
“It’s the best! They are a unique business,” said another customer.
The tasty business opens next week. Once you try a cupcake, you’ll live sweetly ever after!
“I hope it is everyone’s happy place. It is a dream come true,” said Baker.
Sweetly Ever After also caters. They are located at 1212 B U.S. Hwy 45 in Henderson.