Construction workers continue work on Johnnie Hale Stadium

MILAN, Tenn.– Construction workers make progress on one local football stadium.

Right now, Johnnie Hale Stadium is bare as workers remove old asphalt and the old track.

School officials have approved new turf for the stadium.

Workers will lay the new turf sometime in June after the current grass is removed.

Milan director of schools Jonathan Criswell says this upgrade will open doors for stadium use.

“We’ll go from about 20 events scheduled for the school, which will be middle school football, high school football, junior varsity freshman, to now both of our soccer teams at the high school, as well as our middle school soccer teams,” Criswell said.

The goal is to complete the stadium before the start of football season in August.