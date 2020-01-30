Mayor’s wife enters plea

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Mayor Scott Conger’s wife Jessica “Nikki” Conger, entered a best interest plea Thursday.

Conger was cited misdemeanor shoplifting and theft under $1,000 in July 2019.

Conger appeared in Jackson City Court Thursday afternoon and entered a best interest plea to a charge of shoplifting. She will serve 11 months and 29 days on unsupervised probation, according to her attorney William Massey.

She was also sentenced to pay court costs and restitution.

