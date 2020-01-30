Mugshots : Madison County : 01/29/20 – 01/30/20

1/26 Daniel Tanner Stalking

2/26 Anthony Johnson Simple domestic assault

3/26 Britteny Bond Failure to appear, violation of probation

4/26 Catherine Snider Violation of community corrections



5/26 Dexter Pirtle Violation of community corrections

6/26 Griselda Ascencio Driving while unlicensed

7/26 Enila Kelly Failure to appear

8/26 Harry Sinclair Simple domestic assault, vandalism



9/26 Immanuel Chism Aggravated burglary

10/26 Jeremiah Warlick Aggravated domestic assault

11/26 Jermaine Sparks Assault

12/26 Kaleb Long Contempt of court



13/26 Kamondre McNeal Violation of community corrections

14/26 Kentavis Jones Failure to appear

15/26 Kermit Weatherholt Contempt of court

16/26 Lavadious McKinney Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/26 Marcella Hardin Harassment

18/26 Mercedes Caldwell Contempt of court

19/26 Michael Fulgham Failure to appear

20/26 Mispireta Aldo Simple domestic assault



21/26 Randavious Sinclair Failure to appear

22/26 Robert Robertson Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/26 Tiffany Jones Schedule VI drug violations

24/26 Tiffany Long Theft over $1,000



25/26 Tracy Melton Violation of probation, failure to appear

26/26 Wesley Fritz Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule IV drug violations





















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/29/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/30/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.