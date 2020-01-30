TSBA releases names of JMCSS Superintendent applicants
The Tennessee School Boards Association has released a list of 27 people who have applied for the Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent.
The application period closed Wednesday.
Ray Washington has served as interim superintendent since July. He was selected by the school board in May, following the April resignation of former superintendent Eric Jones.
The 27 applicants are:
- Bell, Kelly: Principal, Smith County Middle School, Carthage, TN
- Bueche, Ann: Supervisor of Special Services, King George Co. Schools, VA
- Cavitt, Jeremiah: Associate Superintendent, Haywood County Schools, TN
- Chandler, Bernard: Instructional Superintendent, Birmingham City Schools, Birmingham, AL
- Chandler, Bryan: Director of School Transportation, Jackson-Madison County Schools, TN
- Cunningham, Alexa: Superintendent, Salt Lake City School District, Salt Lake City, UT
- DeArmas, Isa: Assistant Superintendent of Education Services, Saugus Union School District, CA
- Hamlett, Versie: Director of Schools, Humboldt City Schools, Humboldt, TN
- Hayes, Terry: Former Superintendent, McLean County Public Schools, Madisonville, KY
- Howell, Pete: Principal, Tishomingo County High, Tishomingo County Schools, MS
- King, Marlon: Director of Schools, Fayette County Schools, TN
- Martin, David: Superintendent, TN School for the Blind, TN
- Murry, June: Accreditation Protocols External Review Team, Advanced Certification Tennessee
- Myracle, Jared: Chief Academic Officer, Jackson-Madison County Schools, Jackson, TN
- Patterson, Tammie: Assistant Professor-UT Martin, Department of Education
- Pirtle, Ronald: Director of Operations, Corporate Finesse, Chattanooga, TN
- Richmond, Roderick: Executive Director of Student Support Services, Shelby County Schools, TN
- Smith, Willis: Principal, Utica Elementary Middle School, Hinds County Schools, MS
- Stroder, James: Superintendent, Grand County School District, Moab, UT
- Triplett, Michael: Assistant Superintendent for Leadership and Accountability, Riverview Gardens School District, St. Louis, MO
- Turner-Pugh, Barbarietta: Director of Student Services, Monroe County Schools, TN
- Walters, Milton: Chief Human Resources Officer, Pittsburgh Public Schools, Pittsburgh PA
- Watson, Celeta: Director of Education, Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta, GA
- Williams, Sharon: Chief Academic Officer, Holmes County Consolidated School District, MS
- Wilson, Alexis: Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services, Balsz School District, Scottsdale, AZ
- Woodard, Ron: Director of Pupil Services, Maury County Schools, TN
- Woodward, Timothy: Superintendent of Schools, Hancock County Schools, New Cumberland, WV