Wife of Jackson mayor appears in court Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — After seven months, Jessica Nicole Conger, wife of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, entered a best interest plea in a shoplifting case.

“An agreement to judicial diversion for 11 months and 29 days, $51 and 37 cents in restitution to Walmart,” said the prosecutor.

Conger has also been banned from Walmart through the 11 month and 29 day probation period.

“We are agreeing via unsupervised probation, and I think as a civil matter, the defendant should know that Walmart doesn’t want her in any of their stores anywhere else,” said the prosecutor.

Conger was cited on July 21 for a misdemeanor shoplifting allegation at the Walmart on Emporium Drive. The citation says Conger was in the self-checkout area just before 3 p.m. when she failed to ring up 28 items, totaling more than $84.

“At the end of that time, the case will end up being dismissed and that is what she did today,” said Conger’s attorney, William Massey. “She entered a best interest plea and the matter was put over for 11 months and 29 days. We will come back with an order of dismissal and an order of expungement.”

Massey says Conger maintains her innocence and says the plea was entered in the best interest of herself and her family.

“She maintains her innocence as she has since the offset and she maintains that today and what we did to get this case over with,” said Massey.

Massey says he intends to file an order once the probation period is up to have the charge expunged from Conger’s record.