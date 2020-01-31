Adamsville entering HGTV’s ‘Hometown Takeover’

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn.– Another West Tennessee town is vying for the attention of a nationally known television show.

“We’re behind our town. Ben and Erin, come for us here in Adamsville, Tennessee,” Robin Lees with the Downtown Events Alliance in Adamsville said.

People rallied at The Bean Scene Cafe in downtown Adamsville, Friday to show their excitement for entering HGTV’s ‘Hometown Takeover.’

“Our roots run really deep in Adamsville, so we’re proud of our hometown and we’re glad to take part in trying to promote what goes on here,” Joe Vaughn, owner of Cyber Tech Systems, said.

Vaughn says any help from the show would benefit his hometown.

“All of us need to upgrade, and it’s going to really help the look of the town. When the town looks good, it makes it more attractive,” Vaughn said.

Many feel the help couldn’t come at a better time after storms ripped through the area in October.

“I think it just kind of made everyone stand still for a while,” Deanna Bradley, owner of Dannuhcakes Sweet Shop, said.

“There’s old buildings here in town, and one side of the town really got hit hard. We just need to get back to our normal,” owner of Sneak a Peek Boutique Kathy Milford said.

One former business owner, Jennifer Lipford, lost three businesses as a result of those storms.

Now, she says she wants to focus on the community, and hopes the senior center also gets a facelift if Ben and Erin Napier decide to make their way to town.

“They’ve put their time in, and they deserve a nice, new facility. That’s just on my heart, one of the things on my heart,” Lipford said.

Community members say they just want their town to be vibrant again, which they hope will bring in more people.