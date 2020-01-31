Chuck McGill Memorial Scholarship Bandstand supports future music majors

JACKSON, Tenn.–Families and friends enjoyed live music to support students majoring in music.

Many bands performed Friday night at VFW North for the first Chuck McGill Memorial Scholarship Bandstand Revue Album Release Party.

Chuck McGill’s daughter says her late father used to own a music store in town that had a large following. They used to have live music for three years, every Friday. They are selling an album for $20 each to raise scholarship funds.

“My father, his two favorite things were community and music, so we can’t think of a better way to honor his memory. My father was an incredible man. It just makes me burst with pride thinking about getting to honor him in this way and to help kids in our community,” said Katie McGill, Chuck’s daughter.

They will donate the scholarship in April to a student majoring in music. It will be given to a senior student in Madison or Gibson County.