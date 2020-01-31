Dyersburg police search for burglary suspect

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police responded to a rash of car burglaries last weekend, primarily in the Farms neighborhood.

Police say officers responded to multiple reports Friday, Jan. 24.

The vehicles were unlocked and personal property was taken from the vehicles, according to police.

The suspect was seen on a Ring video surveillance camera, police say.

Anyone who can identify the individual is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division on (731) 288-7679 or Dyer County Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-8477.