Haywood Co. residents warned of scam calls

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam in which the caller is using the name of a sheriff’s office employee.

In a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, investigators say the caller is using the name of Haywood County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Scott Hunter, or identifying themselves as being a member of the Social Security Administration or Internal Revenue Service.

The post says the caller is asking the victim to buy a prepaid card in a specific amount, or a warrant will be issued for the victim’s arrest.

Residents are reminded that police departments, sheriff’s offices, Social Security Administration and IRS will not make these types of calls.